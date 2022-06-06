Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRRSF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $27.47 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

