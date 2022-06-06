Truist Financial Raises FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $220.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $170.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,211,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

