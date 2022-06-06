Truist Financial Raises FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $220.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.
FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $170.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,211,000.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
