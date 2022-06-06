Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Cowen

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.