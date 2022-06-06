Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

