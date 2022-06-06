Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.56.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.