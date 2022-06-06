Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.
Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
