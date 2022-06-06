Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

