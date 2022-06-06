Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Helen Clatworthy Buys 6,757 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.58 ($25,133.58).

LON TYMN opened at GBX 303 ($3.83) on Monday. Tyman plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

