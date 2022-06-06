UBS Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $49.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

VSCO stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.