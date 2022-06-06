UBS Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $132.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $156.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

NYSE:PVH opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

