UBS Group Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $288.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $308.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $285.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.43. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

