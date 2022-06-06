uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.38. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 53.80% and a negative return on equity of 96.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

