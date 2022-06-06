UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $1,323,961.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

