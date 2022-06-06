UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $1,323,961.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.