Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
