Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

NYSE UA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. 26,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.