Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.