United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $31.60. 543,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

