United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
