Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $2,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

