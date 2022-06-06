Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 386,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 101,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,625,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

