Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,036. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

