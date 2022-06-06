Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.