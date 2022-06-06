UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. UpHealth reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 355,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.03. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

