US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

