US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $58.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.