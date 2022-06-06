UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
USER stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.
About UserTesting (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
