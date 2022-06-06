UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

UWMC stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UWM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of UWM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

