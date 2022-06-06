Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Valvoline by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

