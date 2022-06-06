VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.33.

VACNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

VACNY stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

