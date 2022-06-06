Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

