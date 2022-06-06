Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 91,506 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,865,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839,246. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 454,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,952. The stock has a market cap of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 34.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

