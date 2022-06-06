Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 61,722 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 454,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.92.
TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
