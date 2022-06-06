Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

