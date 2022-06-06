Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

