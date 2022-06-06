Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.79.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,722 shares of company stock worth $215,603 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

