Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Shares of RBOT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,722 shares of company stock valued at $215,603.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
