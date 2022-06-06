Victoria’s Secret & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NYSE VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.