Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

VTSCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

