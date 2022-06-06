Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.60) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.15. The firm has a market cap of £35.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

