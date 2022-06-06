Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($186.02) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €156.68 ($168.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 52 week high of €242.00 ($260.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €166.69.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

