voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
voxeljet stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.