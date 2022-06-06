Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 934,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 468,539 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Vroom by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

