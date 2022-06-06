Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $134.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $134.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.83. 193,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,578. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $343.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.