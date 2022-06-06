Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of WBD opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

