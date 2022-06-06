Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CMO Sells $216,257.50 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WSTG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 6,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,983. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.77. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

