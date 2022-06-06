Wedbush Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PVH in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

PVH opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 786.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

