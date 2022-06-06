Wedbush Lowers Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Neutral

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX traded down $6.12 on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.