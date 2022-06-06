Wedbush Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.