Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dell Technologies (DELL)

6/2/2022 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

6/1/2022 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

5/31/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00.

5/25/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00.

5/23/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

4/19/2022 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 53,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

