Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00.

5/30/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00.

5/25/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00.

5/24/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00.

4/12/2022 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Big Lots has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling escalated freight costs, which hurt its gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, comparable sales fell 2.3%. Management stated that its sales were below expectations due to major inclement weather conditions in January and the impact of omicron on traffic besides some inventory challenges. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Big Lots envisions earnings per share to be $1.10-$1.20, implying a decline from $2.62 reported in the year-ago period. That said, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, referred to as Operation North Star. Additionally, the company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the Buy Online Pick-up In Store functionality and curbside pickup. The company’s store growth plans also bode well.”

Shares of BIG stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

