Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY):
- 5/31/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 5/30/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 5/20/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 5/19/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 5/2/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.42.
Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.
