Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY):

5/31/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

5/30/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

5/20/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

5/19/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

5/2/2022 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Get Fury Gold Mines Limited alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.